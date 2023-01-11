Gateway Arch’s fee-free days of 2023

FILE - In this June 21, 2018 file photo, the sun rises over the Gateway Arch and its new entrance below in St. Louis. A nonprofit called Better Together on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, released a financial analysis showing that a merger of St. Louis city with St. Louis County could save the region's taxpayers nearly $5 billion over its first 10 years, mostly by ending duplication of services and streamlining government. But opponents of the move question the analysis and say it lacks details. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Gateway Arch will have five fee-free days in 2023.

On those five days, all National Park Services sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission to everyone. At the Gateway Arch, that means the $3 entrance fee included in each adult Tram Ride to the Top ticket fee and adult Documentary Movie ticket fee is waived.

The five fee-free days are:

  • Monday, January 16: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
  • Saturday, April 22: First day of National Park Week
  • Friday, August 4: Great American Outdoors Day
  • Saturday, September 23: National Public Lands Day
  • Saturday, November 11: Veterans Day

