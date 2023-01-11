Gateway Arch’s fee-free days of 2023

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Gateway Arch will have five fee-free days in 2023.

On those five days, all National Park Services sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission to everyone. At the Gateway Arch, that means the $3 entrance fee included in each adult Tram Ride to the Top ticket fee and adult Documentary Movie ticket fee is waived.

The five fee-free days are:

Monday, January 16: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Saturday, April 22: First day of National Park Week

Friday, August 4: Great American Outdoors Day

Saturday, September 23: National Public Lands Day

Saturday, November 11: Veterans Day

