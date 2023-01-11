Hospital Report: January 11, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Deaths:
G. Irene Palmer, 103, of Sunset Home in Quincy, IL, passed away January 10 at Sunset Home in Quincy. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.
Gary P. Henderson, age 80, of Quincy, died on January 7 in his home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.
Glenda S. Goodwin, 74, of Quincy and formerly of Hannibal died January 9 at the Illinois Veteran’s Home in Quincy. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.
Paul Carper, age 80, of Quincy, died January 10 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.
Births:
There are no births to report today
