Hospital Report: January 11, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

G. Irene Palmer, 103, of Sunset Home in Quincy, IL, passed away January 10 at Sunset Home in Quincy. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Gary P. Henderson, age 80, of Quincy, died on January 7 in his home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Glenda S. Goodwin, 74, of Quincy and formerly of Hannibal died January 9 at the Illinois Veteran’s Home in Quincy. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Paul Carper, age 80, of Quincy, died January 10 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Births:

There are no births to report today

