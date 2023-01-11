Investigation continues almost a year later for missing Fort Madison man

Lee County, Iowa (WGEM) - After about a year of investigation, police are still searching for a missing Lee County man.

February of last year is the last time anyone reports seeing 36-year-old, Christopher Golliher.

After almost a year, no one knows where he is.

Now, the Fort Madison Police Department is asking for your help find Golliher, who his mother said, wouldn’t disappear without a reason.

Michelle Shelton said the last year of searching for her son has been a roller coaster.

“I saw him last or talked to him I think it was on a Monday, a Monday or Tuesday, I don’t even remember anymore,” Shelton said.

Shelton said the pain she feels in not knowing if her son is safe can be overwhelming. She tries to ignore the pain by avoiding thinking of the case.

“It’s hard, I try to avoid it, talking about it as much,” Shelton said.

Golliher was 35 when he disappeared on Feb. 1, 2022 from Fort Madison.

The walls of his mothers’ home don’t show him, but her phone is filled with pictures of Golliher at various family gatherings, where she said he’s missed most.

“The hardest one that I went through, the first one was Mother’s Day cause he went missing the first of February, so Mother’s Day in May, was a holiday that he never missed, ever,” Shelton said.

Even after a year, she still has hope that she’ll see her son again, who would now be 36.

“Your expectations kinda get lower, but you hope,” she said.

Fort Madison Detective Bryson Hennigar said police are still hopeful they’ll find Golliher.

“We remain optimistic that he is alive, but obviously we are prepared for that if he’s not alive,” Hennigar said.

Hennigar would not say when they suspect foul play or not.

Hennigar is currently asking the community for their help.

He said to check unused sheds, vehicles or houses on your properties for anything that might help the investigation.

“If you find clothes that don’t belong to you or items that look like they’ve been left behind to call us, we’ll look at them, we’ll confer with the people that know Christopher to see if those items belong to him at some point,” Hennigar said.

Hennigar reminds you to only enter and look on a property if you own it.

If you find something that is possibly useful or suspicious, Hennigar said not to disturb or touch the items.

Just contact the Fort Madison Department Detective Bureau at 319-372-2525 ext. 211.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.