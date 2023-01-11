Local CNA demand remains high

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you or a loved one is in a nursing home you know how important it is for them to have the help they need.

Local homes said their staffing levels have improved since COVID but say they are always in need of more certified nursing assistants or CNA’s.

For those at Sunset Senior Living, they say they lost a lot of staff during COVID but today they have about 100 CNA’s, bringing them back to their pre-pandemic levels.

Nursing director Nancy Huddleston said over the last two years CNAs have been returning for work, due in part to the easing of pandemic restrictions and safety measures.

But she said it’s a challenge to get new people into the profession.

“You’ve got to have the right heart and be in the right place definitely to be working with our elders and it takes a special person to do that, so people going out into the workforce may not think that’s for them,” Huddleston said.

Huddleston said an additional 20 full time CNAs would be helpful.

Huddleston said other barriers are transportation and a lack of childcare.

John Wood Community College Allied Health Sciences and Emergency Services Director Kimberly Buck said there are 80 to 100 open CNA positions in Quincy.

She said their nursing assistant course starts next week and they’re hoping to help get those positions filled.

Buck said people are still hesitant join the medical field after COVID. She said the training one gets during their certification can be used in other professions and help fill an immediate need.

“It travels into other arenas after their education but if we don’t have this program we cannot even begin to meet our communities needs,” Buck said.

She said their students will do rounds at nursing homes as apart of their training, which helps out those homes.

She said right now they are trying to find the students to fill the open slots in the classroom.

Classes start January 17. If you are interested in signing up or learning more about the courses, you can call John Wood Community College at (217) 224-6500.

