Miami preps rookie QB Thompson for postseason start at Buffalo

QUINCY (WGEM) - It appears the Miami Dolphins are going to ride with rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson in Sunday’s AFC Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills.

Thompson, the son of former Palmyra (Mo.) basketball coach Brad Thompson (1993-2000), helped the Dolphins reach the playoffs for the first time since 2015 by beating the New York Jets 11-6 last Sunday in his first NFL start.

Miami starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out, Coach Mike McDaniel said during a Wednesday morning press conference. The third-year pro has been in the concussion protocol since Dec. 26 after suffering his second concussion of the season the day before in a loss to the Green Bay Packers.

McDaniel said the Dolphins are preparing for Thompson, a seventh-round draft choice from Kansas State, to make his third career start for the noon game at Orchard Park, N.Y. In the victory over the Jets, Thompson completed 20-of-31 passes for 152 yards with no TDs or interceptions.

Veteran Teddy Bridgewater is still working his way back from a dislocated pinkie finger on his throwing hand, and his availability isn’t known at this time. Veteran Mike Glennon was signed recently as a backup.

The Dolphins, who finished the regular season with a 9-8 record, were 8-5 in games started by Tagovailoa and 1-3 in games he didn’t start.

Thompson, 25, made six appearances this season. The Dolphins’ Week 18 victory over the New York Jets represented the first time he played an NFL game start to finish, and McDaniel called attention to the difficulty of what has been asked of the rookie.

“I’m not sure if anyone really understands the gravity of what he was able to accomplish,” McDaniel told ESPN.

“He’s banking on reps that he’s doing individually after practice every single day, some scout-team reps and then everything he did in the preseason. To jump into a fully operating machine and then to do it -- I’m very aware of the score, but we’re talking about no turnovers, one sack. ... It was no easy test. Those who are weak would be exposed immediately.”

Besides missing Tagovailoa, the Dolphins are banged up at wide receiver, running back and the availability of Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead is questionable.

The national media doesn’t appear to give the seventh-seeded Dolphins much of a chance against the second-seeded Bills, who some tout as a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Also, ESPN reported that at Caesars Sportsbook, the point spread on the game moved from Bills -9 to -12.5 immediately after Tagovailoa was ruled out and was continuing to climb Wednesday afternoon. The line, which opened at Buffalo -11 but dipped down to -9 early in the week, was as high as -13 Wednesday afternoon, while the over/under total dropped from 46.5 to 43.5 on the Tagovailoa news.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) warms up before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Lynne Sladky | AP)

