Missouri State Highway Patrol seeking new troopers

MISSOURI (WGEM) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Wednesday, it is testing for new troopers. The patrol is encouraging qualified individuals of all backgrounds to apply and will offer testing at nine different locations in Missouri.

Those who successfully complete testing will be eligible to continue in the selection process for the 118th Recruit Class, scheduled to begin training on July 3. The application’s deadline is March 1.

To be eligible, candidates must possess a high school diploma or GED equivalent and be 21 years old upon graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy.

Upon graduating from the Patrol’s Academy, troopers are eligible to earn 46 credit hours through Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Missouri or 30 credit hours through the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Missouri, toward a degree, or 57 credit hours through Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri, toward a degree.

During the Academy, recruits may also be eligible to receive an associate of applied science degree at Mineral Area College by completing an additional 16 general education credit hours through online courses with Western Governors University.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s uniform guidelines allow troopers to have tattoos or brands as long as they meet two requirements: 1) The tattoos or brands cannot depict or support criminal behavior, drug usage, nudity, profanity, promiscuity, subversive groups, bigotry, etc. 2) Tattoos/brands cannot be located on the head, neck, hands, wrists, or any part of the body which would be visible during movements in the performance of their duties while wearing an official uniform or civilian attire. Troopers with tattoos on the arms that would be visible in the class B uniform (short sleeves) will wear the class A uniform (long sleeves).

The starting annual salary for a trooper is $53,328. Following three years of service, the trooper’s first-class salary is increased to $56,208. Additional salary increases for trooper first class reach a maximum annual salary of $75,384 with 15 years of service. Other benefits include group health insurance, contributory retirement, career advancement, and more.

The selection process is a multi-phase testing procedure including written examination, physical fitness for duty assessment, polygraph examination, background investigation, and oral interview board. Written and physical examinations take place in each troop area across the state.

After a conditional offer of employment, the applicant must successfully complete a medical examination (to include vision and hearing), psychological examination, a psychological interview, drug screening, and final applicant review.

Interested persons can find out more about the qualifications by contacting a Patrol recruiter at telephone number 1-800-796-7000, or may apply online at www.motrooper.com .

