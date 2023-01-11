Warmer today ahead of tomorrow’s weather system

QUINCY (WGEM) - The clouds we had overnight cleared out very early this morning. With those clearing skies and winds on the lighter side some patchy fog may move into the Tri-States from the south. Otherwise we are starting off the day with most clear skies. We have mild temperatures to start the day, in the low 30s to near 40°. One thing we will be looking at is how much sunshine is received today. I am expecting some sunshine through the morning, but then clouds will build in through the rest of the day. Those that get more sunshine will see warmer daytime highs. Highs will still be well above normal for everyone though, in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

By tonight, we will have cloudy skies. Winds will shift and start to come out of the north. Wind speeds will increase some, with gusts of 29 mph being possible. Then, the anticipated weather system we have been talking about will start to make its way into the area. A low pressure system will move across the Ozarks and Southern Missouri overnight. This low pressure is what will bring us the chance of some precipitation. Please note though, this will not be a big weather maker for us!

After about midnight, we are looking to have some isolated to scattered showers. Milder temperatures at that time will keep the precipitation in the form of rain. Those isolated/scattered showers will become more numerous very early tomorrow morning. As temperatures drop from the low 40s into the 30s, we will be watching for the precipitation to transition over to a rain/snow mix. Then as temperatures continue to drop a little further, a brief period of just snow will be possible. Please note, not everyone will see that snow transition. Some though could get a quick one to two hour clip of wet snow. Not long enough to argue too much in the way of accumulation. Especially on top of the ground that has spent time in the unseasonably warm temperatures. For those that get the snow, it will first start to accumulate on grassy and elevated surfaces. This could lead to a dusting of snow. There are some indications of some stronger forcing which could lead to some areas getting up to an inch or so. After that, the precipitation will clear the area fairly quickly and will be out of the entire Tri-State area by about 10 AM.

