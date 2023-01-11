WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (January 10) Countdown Now Underway As Local Golfers Get Ready For The Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships June 19-21 In The Gem City

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The 50th Annual Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships will be played June 19-21, at two Quincy golf courses. Pepsi Little People’s is an international event for boys and girls ages 3 through 18. During the past 49 years, players have come from every state and some 39 countries. It has been sponsored since its inception in 1974 by Refreshment Services Pepsi.

Players ages 3-7 will play their two tournament rounds at the Knights of Columbus Par-3 Golf Course, while golfers ages 8-18 will play their two competitive rounds at the 27-hole Westview Golf Course. Pepsi Little People’s offers players an opportunity to qualify for or gain points for many other major junior golf tournaments, such as the AJGA, IMG Junior World, Future Champions Golf, Notah Begay Regional National Championship and PLAY Junior Golf Tour of Canada.

Players also gain rankings from Junior Golf Scoreboard, Sagarin, and Global Junior Golf Rankings – so important for their future college resumes. Play is in seven age divisions for boys and seven age divisions for girls (3-5, 6-7, 8-9, 10-11, 12-13, 14- 15 and 16-18). Trophies are awarded to the top three finishers in each division, with medals going to places 4-6 in the 10-18 age divisions.

All non-trophy winners ages 3 through 9 receive participant medals. Tournament events start on Sunday, June 18, with the annual Applebee’s Parent-Child tournament, an optional 9-hole alternate shot event featuring one adult or sibling and one Little People’s participant. Monday, June 19, is practice round day for all participants and includes the Applebee’s Closest to the Pin contest on the 9th hole at Westview.

The winner receives a $75 gift certificate from the Westview Pro Shop. It is followed by the annual Family Celebration Picnic, sponsored by Pepsi, Hy-Vee, WGEM and See Quincy, for all participants, families, friends, alumni and sponsors, on the KC grounds. Competition in all divisions is on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 20-21, immediately followed by prize presentations for each age group on Wednesday.

The annual Pepsi Little People’s is an opportunity for players to gain competitive experience, gain entrance into other major junior events, be nationally ranked, and for player and families to reacquaint with old friends and make new friends.

Entry forms and information on the 2023 Pepsi Little People’s will be available on the website at www.littlepeoplesgolf.com, on February 1. Additional information can be obtained by contacting Executive Director Nan Ryan at jrgolfer@littlepeoplesgolf.com, or by texting or calling 217-257-5718.

