WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (January 10) QHS Blue Devils Headed To Geneseo To Tip-Off Against The Winless Maple Leafs While The Indians Of Payson-Seymour Continues To Impress On The IHSA Hardwood

Quincy Head Coach Andy Douglas And Payson’s Top Court General Tyler Duschinsky Offer Thoughts On Their Surging Teams
QHS Blue Devils Guard Ralph Wires Offers Thoughts On Teams Improvement On Defense
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (14-2) Quincy basketball team will head to Geneseo this evening to tip-off against (0-14) Geneseo in their first Western Big 6 road game of 2023. The Blue Devils are (4-1) in the conference standings, and they’ve posted a (2-1) slate playing on the road so far this season.

While many outsiders may believe that the “Blue & White” are playing rather flawlessly right now, based on their near perfect record, head coach Andy Douglas and his staff have a slightly different opinion. Recently coach Douglas took timeout to offer his thoughts on the biggest hurdle his young squad faces right now as QHS reaches the halfway point of the (2022-23) season.

We’ll also check in with Blue Devils junior guard Ralph Wires about the defensive improvement the squad has shown of late on the IHSA hardwood.

Another team on that IHSA hardwood that bears watching right now are the (13-5) Indians of Payson-Seymour. We’ll check in with head coach Tyler Duschinsky and his top senior sniper Bryan Dieker for more insight on this squad that just dropped a tough 76-70 decision against top-ranked Jacksonville-Routt Catholic at the Winchester Invitational on Monday evening.

