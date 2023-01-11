WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (January 10) “Sports Extra” Palmyra Panthers Plays Host To Kirksville on The MSHSAA Hardwood And The Quincy Blue Devils Roll Past Geneseo In The Western Big 6 Conference
CSE Lady Panther Classic: Unity Lady Mustangs Fall To Defeat Against Central/Southeastern 35-30
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
“Sports Extra”
High School Basketball
MSHSAA Boys Basketball
Kirksville 49
Palmyra 37
IHSA Boys Basketball
Western Big 6 Conference
Quincy 71
Geneseo 26
QHS Now (15-2) Overall And (5-1) In The Western Bug 6
QHS: Ralph Wires (11 Points)
Bradley Longcor, III (9 Points)
QHS Will Host Galesburg On Friday At Blue Devil Gym
IHSA Basketball
Farmington 60
Bushnell-Prairie City 41
Rushville-Industry 39
Macomb 79
Winchester Invitational
Triopia 65
Pleasant Hill 38
Carrollton 53
Western 45
IHSA Basketball (Girls)
CSE Lady Panther Classic
Unity 30
Central/Southeastern 35
Illini West 24
Brown County 31
IHSA Basketball (Girls)
Pittsfield 44
Pleasant Hill/Western 37
MSHSAA Basketball
Hannibal 39
Monroe City 50
Van Far 53
South Shelby 61
Scotland County 36
Westran 50
North Shelby 40
Schuyler County 63
SC Rams Now (9-3) On The Season
Louisiana 80
Wright City 46
Marion County 47
Bucklin/Macon County 32
Highland 51
Canton 72
MSHSAA Girls Basketball
Scotland County 27
Westran 74
Marion County 34
Bucklin/Macon County 36
(5) North Shelby 45
(6) Schuyler County 64
NSHS: Natalie Thrasher (18 Points)
Scotland County 33
Louisiana 54
Wright City 40
Westran 45
Highland 30
Canton 56
Van Far 31
South Shelby 68
SSHS Lady Birds Now (12-2) On The Season
Kirksville 41
Palmyra 48
PHS Lady Panthers Now (11-3)
Mark Twain 18
Silex 60
MTHS Lady Tigers Now (0-11) On The Season
IGHSAU Basketball
Danville 35
Holy Trinity Catholic 50
