WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (January 10) “Sports Extra” Palmyra Panthers Plays Host To Kirksville on The MSHSAA Hardwood And The Quincy Blue Devils Roll Past Geneseo In The Western Big 6 Conference

Palmyra Panthers Play Host To Kirksville On The MSHSAA Hardwood "Sports Extra"
Palmyra Panthers Play Host To Kirksville On The MSHSAA Hardwood "Sports Extra"
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Tuesday, January 10, 2023

“Sports Extra”

High School Basketball

MSHSAA Boys Basketball

Kirksville 49

Palmyra 37

IHSA Boys Basketball

Western Big 6 Conference

Quincy 71

Geneseo 26

QHS Now (15-2) Overall And (5-1) In The Western Bug 6

QHS: Ralph Wires (11 Points)

Bradley Longcor, III (9 Points)

QHS Will Host Galesburg On Friday At Blue Devil Gym

Listen To The Game “LIVE” On WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 98.9 FM At 6:45 PM

IHSA Basketball

Farmington 60

Bushnell-Prairie City 41

Rushville-Industry 39

Macomb 79

Winchester Invitational

Triopia 65

Pleasant Hill 38

Carrollton 53

Western 45

IHSA Basketball (Girls)

CSE Lady Panther Classic

Unity 30

Central/Southeastern 35

Illini West 24

Brown County 31

IHSA Basketball (Girls)

Pittsfield 44

Pleasant Hill/Western 37

MSHSAA Basketball

Hannibal 39

Monroe City 50

Van Far 53

South Shelby 61

Scotland County 36

Westran 50

North Shelby 40

Schuyler County 63

SC Rams Now (9-3) On The Season

Louisiana 80

Wright City 46

Marion County 47

Bucklin/Macon County 32

Highland 51

Canton 72

MSHSAA Girls Basketball

Scotland County 27

Westran 74

Marion County 34

Bucklin/Macon County 36

(5) North Shelby 45

(6) Schuyler County 64

NSHS: Natalie Thrasher (18 Points)

Scotland County 33

Louisiana 54

Wright City 40

Westran 45

Highland 30

Canton 56

Van Far 31

South Shelby 68

SSHS Lady Birds Now (12-2) On The Season

Kirksville 41

Palmyra 48

PHS Lady Panthers Now (11-3)

Mark Twain 18

Silex 60

MTHS Lady Tigers Now (0-11) On The Season

IGHSAU Basketball

Danville 35

Holy Trinity Catholic 50

