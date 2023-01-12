Bergman Nurseries owner shares details on decision to close, next steps

QUINCY (WGEM) - After 83 years, Bergman Nurseries hopes to focus primarily on their landscaping and irrigation after discontinuing garden operations.

Co-owners Todd and Trevor Friye made the announcement to close garden operations last night. They said that changes among their staff have made it necessary to focus their operation on landscaping and irrigation services.

“With labor issues and the departure of long time employees, we’ve had to focus on one aspect of the business, because we didn’t have enough staff to cover everything that we’ve done in the past,” Todd Friye said.

“You can hire someone to move and water plants. However, to actually help a customer; the wealth of knowledge that someone has to have takes years of experience to accumulate,” Todd Friye said. “We get questions daily about vegetables and flowers to fruit and shea tree to turf and insect diseases, and so many broad ranged questions. So in losing one of those individuals that could adequately answer those questions, we just didn’t feel as though we could serve our customers in the way they deserved.”

They plan to sell the remaining plants and items from retail to the public or other nurseries. Services like mulch delivery, creative install designs and plant orders will still be available.

“There will be plans probably to remove this [greenhouse] and put it back, long term plan, maybe back into a park area with some landscape design, a walking trail, show casting some of our designs and some of the features and products we use on the landscape side,” Todd Friye said.

Todd Friye said Bergman Nurseries is not closing, rather they are refocusing on what they can offer. They hope to focus primarily on their landscaping and irrigation.

