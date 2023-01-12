Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 12th, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Keelan Crawford

Elizabeth Hitz

Marissa Hollensteiner

Sherry Micha

Brent Pieper

Jeff Thorman

Wyvetta Davis

Lindsay Allensworth

David Duncan

Cole Thompson

Kelsie Cawthon

Gary Helms

John Pontifex

Jennifer Pontifex

Kevin Maas

Gabriel Anderson

Crystal Carvajal

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.