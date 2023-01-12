Canton teen leads winter bird walks

LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - One Canton teenager has taken charge of leading winter bird walks at Wakonda State Park.

Zita Robertson was named Young Birder of the Year in 2022 from the American Birding Association.

Last Fall, she put on a bird watching presentation for the Canton Public Library and found a group that shared her passion.

“I met a few people that said they would like to come birding and learn more about birds, so I talked about it with my mom, and we decided that we were going to come out here every Thursday morning,” said Robertson.

She said the group has had a lot of fun over the last few weeks, with Wakonda being a perfect spot to meet up thanks to the thousands of birds that visit the area.

“We’re right in the middle of the Mississippi Flyway, which means that a bunch of birds that breed in mainland Canada will come straight down through here and straight back up from South America in the Spring,” said Robertson.

She said among the more exciting birds to see are songbirds and nearly 40 species of warblers.

For anyone else interested in bird watching, Robertson recommends packing a little patience and picking the perfect spot to routinely observe.

“Just get out there and find all the birds you can find,” said Robertson. “They’re great to watch and if you can find one spot where you know there will be birds, like here, it’s really great to watch the birds routinely, so like every week you go out and it’s fun to compare the different times.”

While the Jan. 12 walk was the last winter walk at Wakonda, Robertson hopes to lead more walks once the spring migration season begins.

