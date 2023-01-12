Canton teen leads winter bird walks

Zita explains what type of bird fallen feathers came from.
Zita explains what type of bird fallen feathers came from.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - One Canton teenager has taken charge of leading winter bird walks at Wakonda State Park.

Zita Robertson was named Young Birder of the Year in 2022 from the American Birding Association.

Last Fall, she put on a bird watching presentation for the Canton Public Library and found a group that shared her passion.

“I met a few people that said they would like to come birding and learn more about birds, so I talked about it with my mom, and we decided that we were going to come out here every Thursday morning,” said Robertson.

She said the group has had a lot of fun over the last few weeks, with Wakonda being a perfect spot to meet up thanks to the thousands of birds that visit the area.

“We’re right in the middle of the Mississippi Flyway, which means that a bunch of birds that breed in mainland Canada will come straight down through here and straight back up from South America in the Spring,” said Robertson.

She said among the more exciting birds to see are songbirds and nearly 40 species of warblers.

For anyone else interested in bird watching, Robertson recommends packing a little patience and picking the perfect spot to routinely observe.

“Just get out there and find all the birds you can find,” said Robertson. “They’re great to watch and if you can find one spot where you know there will be birds, like here, it’s really great to watch the birds routinely, so like every week you go out and it’s fun to compare the different times.”

While the Jan. 12 walk was the last winter walk at Wakonda, Robertson hopes to lead more walks once the spring migration season begins.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this June 21, 2018 file photo, the sun rises over the Gateway Arch and its new...
Gateway Arch’s fee-free days of 2023
Jamie Obert
Liberty woman arrested for alleged Pike County theft
After 83 years Bergman Nurseries hopes to focus primarily on their landscaping and irrigation...
Bergman Nurseries owner shares details on decision to close, next steps
Gov. JB Pritzker and Rep. Bob Morgan with advocate Rachel Jacoby.
Adams County Board opposes Pritzker’s new gun-control law
After almost a year, no one knows where 36-year-old, Christopher Golliher is.
Investigation continues almost a year later for missing Fort Madison man

Latest News

Temps will warm to near 60 on Monday
January like temps
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion during a...
Gov. Reynolds announces $600K grant for Keokuk housing rehabilitation
State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, speaks on the House floor Tuesday in favor of a bill...
Illinois bill guaranteeing workers five days of paid leave will head to governor
Old Chompz location at 12th and Jefferson.
LaGondola opens at new location