City of Barry to improve road

By Clare Edlund
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BARRY, Ill. (WGEM) - The city of Barry is gearing up for a series of road projects ahead of 2023.

City administrator Jeff Hogge said at their last council meeting, they approved roughly $88,500 in Motor Fuel Tax dollars to resurface all of Bainbridge Street which runs downtown, and the roads around the YMCA in addition to its parking lot will get patched up.

“We’ve had a lot of sewer problems down along Bainbridge,” Hogge said. “We’ve had a lot of sewer taps. So we had to go back and forth across the street to get that repaired. We’ll also do something along Tremont by the pool park.”

Hogge said the money should come through at the end of Jan. and they anticipate resurfacing work to start in May.

