District opens new location

The District hosted it’s annual social event in its new office location. The new office space...
The District hosted it’s annual social event in its new office location. The new office space is located at 725 Hampshire street.(WGEM)
By Mattison Norris
Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A local organizations annual Drinks in the District, looks a little different this year.

The District hosted it’s annual social event in its new office location at 725 Hampshire St.

The District executive director Emily Lombardi said the expansion in location is to give the district its own identity and be an accessible resource for all.

“We really want this space to be an inviting environment for people to come ask questions and see how they can get involved with different news letters and different events here in Quincy, so we hope that this is just a place for people to connect as well as communicate and network and that’s kind of what were doing here tonight,” Lombardi said.

The District will be hosting its annual meeting and present its 2022 annual awards.

New board members and the 2023 board of directors will also be announced.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Obert
Liberty woman arrested for alleged Pike County theft
Bergman Nurseries
Bergman Nurseries closes garden center to focuses on landscaping, irrigation
The "Capitol Limited" is one of dozens of Amtrak trains providing service in the US.
Morning Amtrak service to resume between Quincy and Chicago
Gov. JB Pritzker and Rep. Bob Morgan with advocate Rachel Jacoby.
Adams County Board opposes Pritzker’s new gun-control law
Rushville Officer with Leukemia
Community rallying around Rushville police officer following leukemia diagnosis

Latest News

Keokuk Public Library construction still underway
Keokuk Public Library construction still underway
Keokuk Public Library construction
Keokuk Public Library construction still underway
Keokuk Public Library construction
Keokuk Public Library construction
Local churches donate $1500 to Winchester E.M.S. post First Responder Appreciation Day
Local churches donate $1500 to Winchester E.M.S. post First Responder Appreciation Day