District opens new location

QUINCY (WGEM) - A local organizations annual Drinks in the District, looks a little different this year.

The District hosted it’s annual social event in its new office location at 725 Hampshire St.

The District executive director Emily Lombardi said the expansion in location is to give the district its own identity and be an accessible resource for all.

“We really want this space to be an inviting environment for people to come ask questions and see how they can get involved with different news letters and different events here in Quincy, so we hope that this is just a place for people to connect as well as communicate and network and that’s kind of what were doing here tonight,” Lombardi said.

The District will be hosting its annual meeting and present its 2022 annual awards.

New board members and the 2023 board of directors will also be announced.

