Gov. Reynolds announces $600K grant for Keokuk housing rehabilitation

DES MOINES (WGEM) - Gov. Reynolds announced Thursday a total of $4 million in grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program.

According to the detailed project description provided by the governor, Keokuk will receive $600,000 to be used for the rehabilitation of existing homes and to acquire, rehabilitate and sell or rent two currently abandoned properties to income-qualified households. The rehab funds will be available for both owner-occupied and rental properties. Exterior rehab items such as roofs, siding and windows will be a priority for the rehabilitation funds.

“I’ve been steadfast in my commitment to advancing housing opportunities to ensure that every Iowan can live near their work,” said Gov. Reynolds. “To meet that goal, we must not only build new housing, but we also must preserve our existing housing stock. Today’s investments will give new life to more than 130 aging homes, so that Iowa families can be proud to call them home for many years to come.”

The pilot program had $4 million in eligible funds available and received applications totaling nearly $4.5 million. Applications were scored on a competitive basis and included criteria such as housing need, impact, community readiness, public/private partnerships and additional funds leveraged. The projects awarded funding are leveraging an additional $3.3 million in additional funding.

Grant Award Recipients:

Burlington - $1,000,000

Grinnell - $1,000,000

Keokuk - $600,000

Mason City - $1,000,000

Washington - $400,000

Total - $4,000,000

