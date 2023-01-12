Homegrown Hawk Nelson takes pride in ‘Detail Queen’ moniker

QUINCY (WGEM) - Kaci Bailey was looking for the right word to describe senior forward Sarah Nelson.

“‘Consistency’ is a word that comes to mind,” Bailey said of Nelson, who is averaging 12.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

“Sarah gives 100 percent every day and you never have to question her work ethic. Even if she is having a bad day, she never stops.

“In fact, we call her the ‘Detail Queen.’ She just always does all the little things that lead to success.”

The “Detail Queen” has played a key role on a vastly improved QU women’s basketball team that is 6-8 overall and 2-4 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference heading into tonight’s game against Rockhurst at Pepsi Arena. Game time is 5:30 p.m. followed by the men’s game.

“I just usually laugh when they call me the ‘Detail Queen,’” said Nelson, a biology pre-med major who wants to attend medical school and eventually be a pediatrician. “I take pride in adhering to the details. That’s important.”

The next two weeks could be the biggest for the program in seven years, which has fallen on hard times recently.

After a 25-6 season with a trip to the NCAA Div. II national tournament during the 2015-16 season, QU has compiled a 44-130 overall record and a 21-91 GLVC ledger.

The energetic Bailey took over the program last year and while the 9-20 overall and 5-15 league records may not look good on paper, they were the most victories overall and in GLVC play since the 2015-16 season.

This year, Nelson has teamed with fellow seniors Beth Matas Martin and Emma Knipe along with a solid recruiting class to make the Hawks even more competitive. If not for two overtime losses, QU could be at .500 or better, Bailey points out and opposing coaches are taking notice.

“I didn’t walk into a situation here with a lot of all-conference players,” Bailey said. “We truly had to rebuild and I want to win now. But I also realize it takes time.”

Nelson was recruited to QU out of Quincy High School by former Coach Jenni Garber and assistant coach and former player Hannah Weedman.

“I wanted to stay close to home and eventually had the opportunity to come to QU,” said Nelson, the daughter of Kathy and Rich Nelson of Quincy. Her mother and an aunt also attended QU.

“I really got to know the players and eventually they would come to my high school games. I really liked hanging out with them. I got a really warm feeling and decided that QU is where I wanted to go.”

So after playing two years for Brad Bergman and Martin Pazanin at QHS where she earned numerous academic awards and was named to multiple all-tournament teams, Nelson became the first Blue Devil to play at QU since the early 2000s when then Coach Larry Just brought in Courtney Vonderhaar, and Ashley and Amber Dvorak.

Nelson averaged 2.7 points and 1.9 rebounds as a freshman before coming into her own as a sophomore during the covid season, averaging 12.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game

She has started 43 games over the last two seasons averaging 9.9 and 12.3 points and 4.8 and 3.2 rebounds respectively.

Again, consistency.

Nelson had a season-high 20 points during a 58-56 victory over Rogers State (Okla.) on Nov. 19, 2022, in the Hansen-Spear Classic. She is also seventh in the GLVC in field-goal percentage while averaging about 30 minutes per game.

With three games in five days awaiting the Hawks, the opportunity to move up the GLVC standings is at hand as QU hosts Rockhurst (1-5, 6-8) tonight, Southwest Baptist (1-5, 7-7) on Saturday and nationally-ranked Drury (6-0, 13-1), coached by South Shelby alum Amy Eagan, on Monday.

Then, QU hits the road at Missouri-St. Louis (2-4, 4-8) next Thursday before returning home for a Saturday game against Missouri S&T (4-2, 8-6).

“I think we are aware of the opportunity that’s ahead,” Nelson said. “But our focus is always on the next game. It’s gonna get chaotic, especially with just one day to prepare for some of these games.”

Bailey, too, is looking forward to the Hawks opportunity to play meaningful games.

“We have some good matchups coming up,” said the second-year coach. “We just have to play our best basketball and find a way to win these games and get some confidence for the rest of the season.”

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.