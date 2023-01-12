January like temps

Temps will warm to near 60 on Monday
Temps will warm to near 60 on Monday(Max Inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Seasonably cool weather will develop across the region and stick around through Saturday morning. It’s possible parts of the Tri-State area could dip down into the teens Saturday morning. But Saturday is also the beginning of a pretty strong warm-up for temperatures to run back up above normal by 10 degrees or better for daytime highs. Sunday’s temperatures are back up to 50° for the tri-state area. Monday even with cloudy skies and rain showers temperatures will top out near 60°. A cold front will pass through the area Monday night and it drops temperatures down but only to around 50 to the mid-40s for high temps. Temperatures will remain rather warm until we get to the last week of January

