Judge orders city of Hannibal to provide documents to Councilman Franke as part of impeachment proceedings
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal Councilman Stephan Franke reported Thursday that a judge has ordered the city of Hannibal to provide him with requested documents over his impeachment proceedings.
Franke stated Judge John Jackson, who was appointed to preside over the Impeachment proceedings granted Franke’s motion to compel the city to respond to Franke’s request for discovery which was served on Feb. 11, 2022.
His request is for “any documents, including but not limited to, investigative reports, written or recorded statements, video, electronic communications and electronic data, including but not limited to, emails and/or text messages to, from, by or between the mayor, the city clerk, the city manager, any city councilman, any department director or other appointed city official, or any city employee that relate to, Stephan Franke, or any allegation contained within the Articles of Impeachment filed by the mayor.”
The city is required to produce the documents by Jan. 18.
In January 2022, Hannibal Mayor James Hark presented the Articles of Impeachment against Franke.
The articles alleged that Franke violated his oath of office by physically assaulting both City Clerk Angel Zerbonia and City Manager Lisa Peck as well as making statements to other female city employees which constitute sexual harassment and created a hostile workplace.
