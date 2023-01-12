Keokuk Public Library construction still underway

KEOKUK (WGEM) - A construction project in Lee County has faced some setbacks since it’s groundbreaking in June.

An outdoor reading park will soon come to the Keokuk Public Library.

Officials said crews are taking advantage of this mild weather to help speed up construction.

What should be a newly finished reading park near Keokuk Public Library, is still just a pile of mud and dirt.

President of the Public Library Foundation Jack Smith said construction wasn’t supposed to take this long.

“The area had been residential and those houses had been torn down but the foundations were all stone and the stones had just been thrown into the foundations,” Smith said. “So, the sub soil was very uncertain and it was very hard to be able to get foundations in.”

The project was supposed to be done by Dec. 1.

Smith thought progress would be even more delayed as crews had to stop work on the project during the winter months.

“We’ve covered more time than we’ve expected because the weather has held out so well,” Smith said.

Keokuk Public Library Director Monica Winkler said once the project is complete, the library will expand their services and take advantage of the new space.

“It will provide so many opportunities for programs on our end for people to have a pleasant place to just hang out and read, the native prairie garden that they’re planting will provide programs that we haven’t offered before like science and conservation programs,” Winkler said.

The reading park will feature a garden with Iowa native flowers, an outdoor stage, inground seating and reading benches.

Winkler said it might look messy now, but the final product is worth the wait.

“When it’s finished, the aesthetics of it, being a completely finished full block devoted to library literacy will just be such an added benefit to the city,” Winker said.

Smith said crews will continue to work in the mild temperatures we’re getting right now, but they will stop if it gets cold again.

He said he won’t know when the project will be finished until work continues in the Spring.

Smith said construction on the park will cost around $800,000.

He said a Rural Development grant from the U.S Department of Agriculture, CAT grant from the state of Iowa, state grants, national grants and resident donations are funding the project.

If you’re interested in donating to the project, contact a staff member at Keokuk Public Library at (319) 524-1483.

