LaGondola opens at new location

Old Chompz location at 12th and Jefferson.
Old Chompz location at 12th and Jefferson.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Although they are still in the process of moving in, LaGondola Spaghetti House has opened at its new location at the corner of 12th and Jefferson.

Owner Bob Weaver Jr. said they were currently taking to-go orders only while they finish moving.

Wednesday morning the restaurant was still branded with the old Chompz Great American Grill signage, but by afternoon it was replaced with LaGondola Spaghetti House signage.

Chompz moved to the Quincy Vets’ Home in October.

Before Chompz was at that location it was a Hardee’s, which closed in 2017.

La Gondola closed its 500 S 8th St. location in December.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this June 21, 2018 file photo, the sun rises over the Gateway Arch and its new...
Gateway Arch’s fee-free days of 2023
Jamie Obert
Liberty woman arrested for alleged Pike County theft
After 83 years Bergman Nurseries hopes to focus primarily on their landscaping and irrigation...
Bergman Nurseries owner shares details on decision to close, next steps
Gov. JB Pritzker and Rep. Bob Morgan with advocate Rachel Jacoby.
Adams County Board opposes Pritzker’s new gun-control law
After almost a year, no one knows where 36-year-old, Christopher Golliher is.
Investigation continues almost a year later for missing Fort Madison man

Latest News

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion during a...
Gov. Reynolds announces $600K housing rehabilitation for Keokuk
State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, speaks on the House floor Tuesday in favor of a bill...
Illinois bill guaranteeing workers five days of paid leave will head to governor
Power Outage pole
Planned power outage for Hannibal residents around Paris Avenue and Hazel Street
Stephan Franke
Judge orders city of Hannibal to provide documents to Councilman Franke as part of impeachment proceedings