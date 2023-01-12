LaGondola opens at new location

QUINCY (WGEM) - Although they are still in the process of moving in, LaGondola Spaghetti House has opened at its new location at the corner of 12th and Jefferson.

Owner Bob Weaver Jr. said they were currently taking to-go orders only while they finish moving.

Wednesday morning the restaurant was still branded with the old Chompz Great American Grill signage, but by afternoon it was replaced with LaGondola Spaghetti House signage.

Chompz moved to the Quincy Vets’ Home in October.

Before Chompz was at that location it was a Hardee’s, which closed in 2017.

La Gondola closed its 500 S 8th St. location in December.

