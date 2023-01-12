Local churches donate $1500 to Winchester E.M.S. post First Responder Appreciation Day

WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - A group of Scott County churches came together on Oct. 15 to show their appreciation to first responders who they said often go unnoticed.

Scott County’s first-ever First Responders Appreciation Day was to thank local E.M.S, fire, police and other departments as such started by Winchester Assemblies of God church member Cindy Colbert, which then snowballed into other churches organizing the day of fun.

“We all know the importance each plays in the community,” said First Baptist Church’s ministry president Bill Baughman. “And the EMS is just one of those vital cogs in the wheel.”

The churches came together and presented a $1500 check from the event, that was then given to the Winchester EMS department.

Winchester EMS president Randy Dolan said that money is immensely helpful as they can put it toward replacing a variety of outdated equipment.

“EMS is really broke right now,” Dolan said. “We get a call a day to go other places outside of Scott County because nobody has any help. We get calls from Blessing on a regular basis for transfer patients.”

Dolan said while the money is a great boost the recognition they got on First Responders Awareness Day was appreciated for the EMS staff of three that is generally working long hours.

“We could use at least six people,” Dolan said. “We’ve got some others that help out, hit and miss, but we’re basically operating on three people.”

Manchester resident Karen Hardwick with the Winchester Assemblies of God Church said she would like to get more involved next year in hopes that Scott County’s First Responder Appreciation Day is made annual.

“My family has needed them three times this past week,” Hardwick said. “And, they were just very good about coming and helping.”

Hardwick stopped over the Winchester EMS department on Wednesday afternoon, thanking them for their help throughout the years.

“They have been wonderful to get there as soon as they can,” she said. “I had a broken an ankle two and a half years ago and they took very good care of me.”

Baughman said they are working toward producing a second annual First Responder’s Awareness Day celebration. However, since it’s held outdoors, the organizers are deciding whether or not to push it forward in the summer.

