Planned power outage for Hannibal residents around Paris Avenue and Hazel Street
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal Board of Public Works announced Thursday that residents in the area of Paris Avenue and Hazel Street will experience a power outage Friday.
Director of Technology Matthew Jones stated that residents in the area highlighted in the map above will be without power from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday.
The reason for the outage is to allow for repairs to a pole and overhead lines.
