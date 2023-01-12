Planned power outage for Hannibal residents around Paris Avenue and Hazel Street

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal Board of Public Works announced Thursday that residents in the area of Paris Avenue and Hazel Street will experience a power outage Friday.

Director of Technology Matthew Jones stated that residents in the area highlighted in the map above will be without power from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday.

The reason for the outage is to allow for repairs to a pole and overhead lines.

