Quincy tourism, business officials react to return of morning Amtrak service

QUINCY (WGEM) - Morning Amtrak service between Quincy and Chicago will resume January 16, three months after being suspended due to staffing issues.

See Quincy Executive Director Holly Cain said they are excited for its return. She said visitors love the quick and affordable source of transportation, as many prefer the four hour train ride over an eight hour bus ride.

She said while there was afternoon and evening services available, not having morning service had an impact on Tri-State residents.

“That affected seven cities along the route, definitely affected Quincy,” she said. “It was during the holiday season so I know our universities, Macomb, other four year colleges were definitely affected with visitors and students that didn’t have transportation just to get in the car and travel how they needed to.”

She said people preferred to take the train especially during the winter months to avoid unsafe driving conditions.

Officials at the Quincy Chamber of Commerce said they are also glad to see the service return.

President/CEO Bruce Guthrie said the train is a very important form of transportation for the business community. He said it allows people to get on the train early, work while they travel and be back in Quincy in the evening.

He said the business community felt the effects of the service not being available for the last three months.

“It was tough at times because there’s folks in the business community that have their regular trips up to Chicago and that got interrupted so they had to make other arrangements which could be, not going or a Zoom call, or something in that nature,” Guthrie said.

