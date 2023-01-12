Quincy tourism, business officials react to return of morning Amtrak service

Morning Amtrak Services to Return Monday
Morning Amtrak Services to Return Monday(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:19 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Morning Amtrak service between Quincy and Chicago will resume January 16, three months after being suspended due to staffing issues.

See Quincy Executive Director Holly Cain said they are excited for its return. She said visitors love the quick and affordable source of transportation, as many prefer the four hour train ride over an eight hour bus ride.

She said while there was afternoon and evening services available, not having morning service had an impact on Tri-State residents.

“That affected seven cities along the route, definitely affected Quincy,” she said. “It was during the holiday season so I know our universities, Macomb, other four year colleges were definitely affected with visitors and students that didn’t have transportation just to get in the car and travel how they needed to.”

She said people preferred to take the train especially during the winter months to avoid unsafe driving conditions.

Officials at the Quincy Chamber of Commerce said they are also glad to see the service return.

President/CEO Bruce Guthrie said the train is a very important form of transportation for the business community. He said it allows people to get on the train early, work while they travel and be back in Quincy in the evening.

He said the business community felt the effects of the service not being available for the last three months.

“It was tough at times because there’s folks in the business community that have their regular trips up to Chicago and that got interrupted so they had to make other arrangements which could be, not going or a Zoom call, or something in that nature,” Guthrie said.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this June 21, 2018 file photo, the sun rises over the Gateway Arch and its new...
Gateway Arch’s fee-free days of 2023
Jamie Obert
Liberty woman arrested for alleged Pike County theft
Gov. JB Pritzker and Rep. Bob Morgan with advocate Rachel Jacoby.
Adams County Board opposes Pritzker’s new gun-control law
After almost a year, no one knows where 36-year-old, Christopher Golliher is.
Investigation continues almost a year later for missing Fort Madison man
Gov. JB Pritzker celebrated with legislative leaders and advocates after he signed an assault...
Gov. JB Pritzker signs bill banning assault weapons, high-capacity magazines

Latest News

Quincy Lady Blue Devils Guard Leila Dade In Search Of "Revenge" Against Geneseo Tonight
WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (January 11) QHS Lady Blue Devils Basketball Team Heads To Geneseo Tonight For A Rematch Against Geneseo
Highland Lady Cougars Ready For Tourney Title Tilt This Weekend Against Canton
WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (Jan. 6) QHS Blue Devils Ready To Face Rock Island Tonight And The Highland Lady Cougars Are Set For A Championship Showdown Against Canton This Weekend
Riedel Foundation awards Hannibal YMCA over $140,000 in grants in 2022
Riedel Foundation awards Hannibal YMCA over $140,000 in grants in 2022
District opens new location
District opens new location