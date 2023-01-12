Riedel Foundation awards Hannibal YMCA over $140,000 in grants in 2022

QUINCY (WGEM) - The YMCA of Hannibal is getting a financial boost from the Riedel Foundation, going into 2023.

The Riedel Foundation continued its tradition of strong support for the YMCA of Hannibal with more than $140,000 in donations in 2022.

Riedel Trustees presented a check for $133,455 for programming. Earlier in the year, the foundation funded safety and swimming lessons for Hannibal third graders with a $7,000 donation.

“We are so grateful to the Riedel Foundation for the amazing impact it has on the Hannibal YMCA,” said Executive Director Eric Abts. “Over the years, the foundation has donated well over $2 million to the Y, and that money has helped us maintain a successful program.”

This year’s donation will help improve the YMCA’s playground, expand child care and add more senior citizens programs.

“Membership for senior citizens has doubled, so we want to add more targeted programs for them,” Abts said. “Daycare is a big need for Hannibal, and we have a long waiting list. Our summer camps and out-of-school programs are also overflowing. Riedel funds will help meet the needs we see.”

According to their website, the goal of the Riedel Foundation is to improve the quality of life in the city of Hannibal, but George Riedel concentrated his efforts on services for young people and the economic well-being of Hannibal businesses.

“George Riedel made it very clear that he intended the Hannibal YMCA to be a top recipient of his estate,” Riedel Foundation Lead Trustee Michael Bukstein said. “His lasting legacy is the impact he has had in supporting the Y’s mission.”

