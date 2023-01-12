Some morning precipitation. Then cloudy, cold and windy.

The day will shape up cloudy, cold and windy.
The day will shape up cloudy, cold and windy.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A low pressure system is tracking to the south of the Tri-States this morning. This low pressure is spreading precipitation northward towards our area. However, not everyone is seeing precipitation this morning. Also, not everyone will see the same type of precipitation.

Radar is showing some areas completely dry. While other areas are getting some rain showers, a few folks are getting a rain/snow mix and some areas, mainly in Missouri, are getting some snow. There is a narrow band of snow that has the potential to produce a quick burst of snow that could lead to some minor accumulation. Also to note, when looking at the radar it may appear that you have precipitation overhead. However, with some areas experiencing dry air in the lower-levels of the atmosphere, some of the precipitation is evaporating before it can even reach the ground. The precipitation will move southeastward and will clear the Tri-States after about 8 AM/9 AM. The rest of the day will be cloudy, cold and windy. Temperatures will sit in the 30s. Sustained winds are coming out of the northwest at about 15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts could get as high as 33 mph. Those winds will carry our body heat away from us making it feel colder. Wind chill values (feels like temperatures) will be in the 20s. So today may be a shock to the system after yesterday’s highs in the low 50s.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this June 21, 2018 file photo, the sun rises over the Gateway Arch and its new...
Gateway Arch’s fee-free days of 2023
Jamie Obert
Liberty woman arrested for alleged Pike County theft
Gov. JB Pritzker and Rep. Bob Morgan with advocate Rachel Jacoby.
Adams County Board opposes Pritzker’s new gun-control law
After almost a year, no one knows where 36-year-old, Christopher Golliher is.
Investigation continues almost a year later for missing Fort Madison man
After 83 years Bergman Nurseries hopes to focus primarily on their landscaping and irrigation...
Bergman Nurseries owner shares details on decision to close, next steps

Latest News

StormTrak Weather Wed Evening
StormTrak Weather Wed Evening
A touch of rain and a little snow Thursday morning
A couple of days of winterlike temps
StromTrak Weather Wednesday Midday
StromTrak Weather Wednesday Midday
We will have gradually increasing clouds through the rest of the day. Temperatures will be very...
Warmer today ahead of tomorrow’s (piddly) weather system