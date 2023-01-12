Some morning precipitation. Then cloudy, cold and windy.

QUINCY (WGEM) - A low pressure system is tracking to the south of the Tri-States this morning. This low pressure is spreading precipitation northward towards our area. However, not everyone is seeing precipitation this morning. Also, not everyone will see the same type of precipitation.

Radar is showing some areas completely dry. While other areas are getting some rain showers, a few folks are getting a rain/snow mix and some areas, mainly in Missouri, are getting some snow. There is a narrow band of snow that has the potential to produce a quick burst of snow that could lead to some minor accumulation. Also to note, when looking at the radar it may appear that you have precipitation overhead. However, with some areas experiencing dry air in the lower-levels of the atmosphere, some of the precipitation is evaporating before it can even reach the ground. The precipitation will move southeastward and will clear the Tri-States after about 8 AM/9 AM. The rest of the day will be cloudy, cold and windy. Temperatures will sit in the 30s. Sustained winds are coming out of the northwest at about 15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts could get as high as 33 mph. Those winds will carry our body heat away from us making it feel colder. Wind chill values (feels like temperatures) will be in the 20s. So today may be a shock to the system after yesterday’s highs in the low 50s.

