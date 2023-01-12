VIDEO: Officers wrangle jumping goat loose in neighborhood

Officers responded to reports of the animal loose in a Taylorsville community. (SOURCE: TMX/Taylorsville PD)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (Gray News/TMX) – Police in Utah worked with animal control officers over the weekend to help wrangle a loose goat.

The Taylorsville Police Department said the goat was roaming a neighborhood in Taylorsville on Jan. 8. Officer Griffith arrived alongside animal control officers around 11 a.m. and joined the pursuit of the goat.

Eventually, the animal was cornered by authorities in the backyard of a home.

Body-camera footage captured Griffith slipping a lead around the goat’s neck as it was attempting to jump and get away.

Fortunately, the goat was captured without any injuries, and no other injuries were reported.

Photos were taken of the officers posing with the goat after the ordeal.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Jamie Obert
Liberty woman arrested for alleged Pike County theft
Bergman Nurseries
Bergman Nurseries closes garden center to focuses on landscaping, irrigation
The "Capitol Limited" is one of dozens of Amtrak trains providing service in the US.
Morning Amtrak service to resume between Quincy and Chicago
Gov. JB Pritzker and Rep. Bob Morgan with advocate Rachel Jacoby.
Adams County Board opposes Pritzker’s new gun-control law
Rushville Officer with Leukemia
Community rallying around Rushville police officer following leukemia diagnosis

Latest News

A woman in New York has fulfilled her dream of graduating high school, even at 100 years old.
100-year-old fulfills dream of graduating high school, receives diploma
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Computer breakdown sows chaos across US air travel system
Chaos at airports across the country after an overnight FAA system outage.
Airlines scramble to catch up after travel mess
Local churches donate $1500 to Winchester E.M.S. post First Responder Appreciation Day
Local churches donate $1500 to Winchester E.M.S. post First Responder Appreciation Day
City of Barry to improve road
City of Barry to improve road