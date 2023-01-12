WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (January 6) QHS Blue Devils Ready To Face Rock Island Tonight On The WB6 Hardwood And The Highland Lady Cougars Are Focused On Tourney Title Tilt This Weekend Against Canton

IHSA Hoops tonight: QND Raiders Set To Host Pittsfield At “The Pit” At 7:00 PM
QHS Head Coach Andy Douglas Offers Insight On The Blue Devils As They Prepare To Host Rock Island
QHS Head Coach Andy Douglas Offers Insight On The Blue Devils As They Prepare To Host Rock Island(Gray TV)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:29 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (12-2) Quincy High basketball team will tip-off against (11-5) Rock Island this evening at Blue Devil Gym. The highly anticipated Western Big 6 Conference game should be a spirited affair on the hardwood with QHS sporting a (3-1) WB6 slate and the Rocks sporting a (2-2) conference mark. Quincy is a perfect (7-0) playing at home so far this season while the rocks are (3-0) on the road.

After working on their defensive intensity and schemes all week, the “Blue and White” should be more than ready to put the pressure on RIHS tonight from the opening tip in “The Gem City.” We’ll check in with Quincy head Andy Douglas for some insight on his young squad as they prepare to face their top conference rival. We’ll also catch-up with All-Western Big 6 guard Bradley Longcor, III to find out his outlook on hosting Rock Island.

Quincy Notre Dame hopes to improve on their (9-5) overall record this evening when the raider host (6-7) Pittsfield. The Saukees will visit “The Pit” focused in on finding a way to improve on their (1-2) road slate this season. Senior guard Jake Hoyt and Raiders are (4-1) playing at home. We’ll have details on where you can listen to the game “LIVE” tonight in case you can’t make it to the 7:00 p.m. showdown at “10th & Jackson!”

On the girls prep hardwood in the MSHSAA ranks, 5th-seeded Highland is set to face top-ranked Canton this weekend in the title game of Highland Boys and Girls Varsity Basketball Tournament in Ewing, Missouri. The HHS Lady Cougars of course will enjoy home court advantage when they tip-off against senior guard Nariah Clay and the Lady Tigers. The WGEM Sports-Cam recently caught up with Highland head coach Ashton Jaco and senior guard Ansley Bringer to get their thoughts 24 hours before one of the biggest games on their schedule this season.

