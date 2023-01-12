WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (January 5) Quincy Blue Devils Wrestler Maximilian Miller Locks Up A Victory On The IHSA Mats Against Quincy Notre Dame On “Senior Night!”

QHS 170 Pound Standout Wins By Pin On Wednesday In “The Gem City!”
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -170 - It was an emotional night at Quincy High School on Wednesday (January 4) as the Blue Devils Wrestling Program held their Senior Night festivities before a packed house. QHS senior Maximilian Miller was one of the young men honored from the “Blue & White” camp.

Once Miller hit the mats against Quincy Notre Dame’s Jake Pabisiak, Max was simply dominant from the start. Mr. Miller won Pin (3:25) against Pabisiak as QHS took a commanding 45-6 lead in the team standings after the impressive victory. The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with Miller after his match, and as expected, the talented grappler was simply thrilled to have a chance to compete in from of family and friends on a truly special night for members of the Class of 2023.

