WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (January 11) Fighting Illini Roll Past The Nebraska Cornhuskers On The College Hardwood On Tuesday Night

Big Ten Basketball Notebook: Illinois Now Set To Host The Spartans Of Michigan State At The State Farm Center In Champaign On Friday
Fighting Illini Post An Impressive Road Win Over Nebraska On The Big Ten Hardwood
Fighting Illini Post An Impressive Road Win Over Nebraska On The Big Ten Hardwood
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Illinois sniper Terrance Shannon came out ready to play on Tuesday evening at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. That’s where the Fighting Illini tipped off against Nebraska in a Big Ten Conference contest.

Illinois came out focused and energized from the start and simply pounded the Huskers in route to posting a convincing 76-50 win on the road. Shannon led the way with 25 points and 11 rebounds against the Huskers.

After starting conference play at (0-3), Illinois (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) has now posted back-to-back victories for the first time since November. Illinois led 34-23 at halftime as Shannon hit the break with 17 points. He was one of 5 Fighting Illini players to score in double figures.

Coleman Hawkins finished with 12 points and 5 assists for Illinois. Illinois scored 16 points off 17 Nebraska turnovers, while Nebraska scored nine points off 11 Illinois turnovers. Illinois will now prepare to play host to (13-4) Michigan State Friday in Champaign. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. at the State Farm Center.

The Illini have won back-to-back games over MSU entering Friday’s battle. The “Green & White” are now (5-1) in the Big Ten standings.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Homegrown Hawk Nelson takes pride in ‘Detail Queen’ moniker

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By John Potts
QU's Sarah Nelson is averaging 12.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game for the Hawks, who host Rockhurst Thursday at Pepsi Arena.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (January 5) Quincy Blue Devils Wrestler Maximilian Miller Locks Up A Victory On The IHSA Mats Against Quincy Notre Dame On “Senior Night!”

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Wrestler Max Miller Shines On Senior Night

Sports

WGEM Sports Update: Thursday (January 12) Cardinals Coaching Change Announced In The Gateway City As Matt Holliday Resigns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
St. Louis Cardinals Announce Coaching Change In The MLB Ranks

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (January 11) Pittsfield Saukees Golf Standout Lauren Miller Signs National Letter Of Intent With Central Methodist University

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Pittsfield Golf Standout Lauren Miller Signs National Letter Of Intent With CMU

Latest News

Sports

QHS wrestler Max Miller in the spotlight as he rolls to another victory

Updated: 5 hours ago

Sports

QHS Lady Blue Devils set their sights on "The Rematch"

Updated: 6 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (January 11) QHS Lady Blue Devils Head Coach Brad Dance Offers Insight On Rematch vs. Geneseo While Junior Forward Taylor Fohey Is Looking Forward to “Hitting The Road!”

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Head Coach Brad Dance Offers Insight On Facing Geneseo On The Road

Sports

QHS Lady Blue Devils ready to hit the road to face the Maple Leafs of Geneseo

Updated: 7 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (January 11) QHS Lady Blue Devils Ready For Their Rematch Against Geneseo Tonight On The WB6 Conference Hardwood

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy Lady Blue Devils Junior Guard Leila Dade Ready To Face The Maple Leafs On The Road

Sports

QHS Lady Blue Devils basketball team heads to Geneseo for a rematch

Updated: 11 hours ago