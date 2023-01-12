WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (January 11) Fighting Illini Roll Past The Nebraska Cornhuskers On The College Hardwood On Tuesday Night

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Illinois sniper Terrance Shannon came out ready to play on Tuesday evening at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. That’s where the Fighting Illini tipped off against Nebraska in a Big Ten Conference contest.

Illinois came out focused and energized from the start and simply pounded the Huskers in route to posting a convincing 76-50 win on the road. Shannon led the way with 25 points and 11 rebounds against the Huskers.

After starting conference play at (0-3), Illinois (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) has now posted back-to-back victories for the first time since November. Illinois led 34-23 at halftime as Shannon hit the break with 17 points. He was one of 5 Fighting Illini players to score in double figures.

Coleman Hawkins finished with 12 points and 5 assists for Illinois. Illinois scored 16 points off 17 Nebraska turnovers, while Nebraska scored nine points off 11 Illinois turnovers. Illinois will now prepare to play host to (13-4) Michigan State Friday in Champaign. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. at the State Farm Center.

The Illini have won back-to-back games over MSU entering Friday’s battle. The “Green & White” are now (5-1) in the Big Ten standings.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.