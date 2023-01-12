WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (January 11) Pittsfield Saukees Golf Standout Lauren Miller Signs National Letter Of Intent With Central Methodist University

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was indeed a very special and exciting day for Pittsfield High golf standout Lauren Miller and her family. That’s because just after 3:00 p.m. in the heart of Saukees Country, Miller signed a National Letter Of Intent with Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri. Miller will represent CMU on the college fairways next season as they compete in the Heart of America Athletic Conference.

After her NLI Signing Ceremony came to a close, the future Computer Science major took time out to offer details on the strong relationship she’s already established with her future head golf coach at CMU.

