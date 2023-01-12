WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (January 11) Pittsfield Saukees Golf Standout Lauren Miller Signs National Letter Of Intent With Central Methodist University

PHS Senior Headed To The NAIA Fairways In Fayette, Missouri To Compete In The College Ranks In The Years Ahead
Pittsfield High Golf Standout Lauren Miller Signs National Letter Of Intent With CMU
Pittsfield High Golf Standout Lauren Miller Signs National Letter Of Intent With CMU
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was indeed a very special and exciting day for Pittsfield High golf standout Lauren Miller and her family. That’s because just after 3:00 p.m. in the heart of Saukees Country, Miller signed a National Letter Of Intent with Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri. Miller will represent CMU on the college fairways next season as they compete in the Heart of America Athletic Conference.

After her NLI Signing Ceremony came to a close, the future Computer Science major took time out to offer details on the strong relationship she’s already established with her future head golf coach at CMU.

