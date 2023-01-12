WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (January 11) QHS Lady Blue Devils Head Coach Brad Dance Offers Insight On Rematch vs. Geneseo While Junior Forward Taylor Fohey Is Looking Forward to “Hitting The Road!”
QHS Set To Collide Against The Maple Leafs Of GHS Tonight On The WB6 Hardwood
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The long-awaited rematch on the Western Big 6 Conference hardwood featuring the (11-8) Quincy Lady Blue Devils and the (14-4) Maple Leafs of Geneseo will take place this evening at 7:00 p.m. at GHS. The Maple Leafs have a (9-0) record this season playing at home.
QHS head coach Brad Dance recently took timeout to offer a little insight on the match-up between the WB6 rivals while standout forward Taylor Fohey explained why she is “more than ready” to hit the road to take on the Maple Leafs at 7:00 p.m.
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.