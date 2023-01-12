WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (January 11) QHS Lady Blue Devils Ready For Their Rematch Against Geneseo Tonight On The WB6 Conference Hardwood

Quincy Junior Guard Leila Dade Shares Personal Insight On Facing The Maple Leafs Of GHS On The Road Tonight
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:57 AM CST
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - This is a big night for more than a few players on the Quincy high girls basketball team roster. At 7:00 p.m. at Geneseo High, (11-8) QHS will return to the Western Big 6 hardwood to tip-off against the (14-4) Maple Leafs who are currently in 2nd place in the conference standings at (5-2). The Blue Devils are (4-3).

The last time these squads squared off back on November 22 in “The Gem City”, the Maple Leafs pulled out a 45-44 road victory. It was a setback for QHS that they felt should have neem a victory. That’s why when the two conference foes square off this evening, players like Leila Dade will have one thought on their minds. We’ll have details....

