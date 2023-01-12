WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (January 11) QHS Lady Blue Devils Ready For Their Rematch Against Geneseo Tonight On The WB6 Conference Hardwood

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - This is a big night for more than a few players on the Quincy high girls basketball team roster. At 7:00 p.m. at Geneseo High, (11-8) QHS will return to the Western Big 6 hardwood to tip-off against the (14-4) Maple Leafs who are currently in 2nd place in the conference standings at (5-2). The Blue Devils are (4-3).

The last time these squads squared off back on November 22 in “The Gem City”, the Maple Leafs pulled out a 45-44 road victory. It was a setback for QHS that they felt should have neem a victory. That’s why when the two conference foes square off this evening, players like Leila Dade will have one thought on their minds. We’ll have details....

