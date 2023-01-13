Action Brown County receives Lt. Governor award for Economic Vitality

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - Mount Sterling is getting big accolades for its downtown.

Action Brown County was awarded an Economic Vitality award from Lt. Governor Stratton. Economic leaders said the award is putting them on the grid.

The award competes with other municipalities in the Illinois Main Street network. ABC’s executive director Alex Geisler said relocating some of their annual events uptown was a major factor in getting this recognition.

“The farmer’s market used to be behind the courthouse and the Winter Festival was primarily in the American Legion,” Geisler said. “But moving Santa and his house, the entrance and all the other activities in the Main Street district really increased the traffic up there for our businesses.”

Geisler said they applied for the award through the Main Street network which they joined last year.

