Action Brown County sponsoring free headshots for Brown County business owners

By Clare Edlund
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - If you’re a Brown County entrepreneur, one economic group has a free gift for you. However, spots are filling up fast.

Action Brown County is sponsoring free headshots for any Brown County business owner. The organization’s vice chairman Eric Grady said it’s one of many ways the economic nonprofit group wants to support its local businesses.

“It’s not something people usually think about until they need one,” Grady said. “So, if our area businesses can have headshots done for free, they can have them on filing for anytime they need them for marketing.”

Grady said more than 50 have already registered for there free headshot with only 2 spots remaining.

There is a waitlist.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this June 21, 2018 file photo, the sun rises over the Gateway Arch and its new...
Gateway Arch’s fee-free days of 2023
Jamie Obert
Liberty woman arrested for alleged Pike County theft
After 83 years Bergman Nurseries hopes to focus primarily on their landscaping and irrigation...
Bergman Nurseries owner shares details on decision to close, next steps
Gov. JB Pritzker and Rep. Bob Morgan with advocate Rachel Jacoby.
Adams County Board opposes Pritzker’s new gun-control law
After almost a year, no one knows where 36-year-old, Christopher Golliher is.
Investigation continues almost a year later for missing Fort Madison man

Latest News

Brown County board revives idea to bring lake to Buckhorn
Brown County board revives idea to bring lake to Buckhorn
Action Brown County receives Lt. Governor award for Economic Vitality
Action Brown County receives Lt. Governor award for Economic Vitality
Action Brown County sponsoring free headshots for Brown County business owners
Action Brown County sponsoring free headshots for Brown County business owners
Economic Vitality award
Action Brown County receives Lt. Governor award for Economic Vitality