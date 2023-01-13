Action Brown County sponsoring free headshots for Brown County business owners

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - If you’re a Brown County entrepreneur, one economic group has a free gift for you. However, spots are filling up fast.

Action Brown County is sponsoring free headshots for any Brown County business owner. The organization’s vice chairman Eric Grady said it’s one of many ways the economic nonprofit group wants to support its local businesses.

“It’s not something people usually think about until they need one,” Grady said. “So, if our area businesses can have headshots done for free, they can have them on filing for anytime they need them for marketing.”

Grady said more than 50 have already registered for there free headshot with only 2 spots remaining.

There is a waitlist.

