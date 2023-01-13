Acts 2:45 Closet to close, organizers attribute lack of community support

KEOKUK (WGEM) - A Lee County organization that helps those in need is closing up shop.

After five years of giving back to their community, organizers with Acts 2:45 Closet in Keokuk said they’re closing their doors on Jan. 31.

Acts 2:45 Closet’s president, Tracie Anderson, founded the freewill donation store after seeing a dire need while volunteering with a different group.

“Years ago we were out at the old Midwest Academy and it was an organization that was started by someone else to help people who’d lost everything in natural disasters, and house fires and stuff, and I started as a volunteer just organizing the clothes, getting things ready,” Anderson said.

She said the decision to close isn’t one she’s making lightly, but it’s necessary.

“We’re not getting the monetary donations to help keep us running because this building is very expensive, our electric bill just last month alone was $800,” Anderson said.

Anderson said up until now, the building has been paid for with a state grant that is now empty of funds.

If bills weren’t covered by grant funding and community donations, Anderson said she and Acts 2:45 Closet’s treasurer, Tiffany Smith, covered out of pocket.

Anderson said daily, Acts 2:45 Closet brings in about $5 in monetary donations.

Smith said the people she’s been able to help, make her sacrifice of time and energy worth it.

“Not only have we touched them, but you don’t know how they have touched us in so many ways,” Smith said.

There are other resources in Lee County, should you need them.

Monica Winkler, Director of Keokuk Public Library, said anyone needing to get out of the elements is welcome to sit in the library during their business hours.

“They can stay all day, you know, we’re not going to kick them out,” Winkler said.

Additionally, their outdoor food pantry is open and welcome to those in need.

“We made the decision when it gets really cold and it’s too cold for food to be out there, we do sack lunches with the food that’s been donated,” Winkler said, “So they can come in with no judgment and feel comfortable saying do you have a sack of food today and we’ll give them out that way.”

The ladies of Acts 2:45 Closet said they’ll continue to fundraise and fight to open the store back up when funding is more secure.

Acts 2:45 Closet will be open on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. until their closing on Jan. 31.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.