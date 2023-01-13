Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 13th, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Carl Spory
Chase Flesner
Lucas Cunningham
Virgie Hocraffer
Trevine Humphrey
MaryAnn Perkins
Julie Liby
Vicky Mowen
Jes Cain
Buddy Martin
Andrew Tournear
Valerie Toehill
Paul Henry
Jesse Ogle
Nan Fenton
Mike Kovachevich
Carol Smith
Cathy Whitley
Mary Hollenstine
Adam Jones
Merry Boden
Bradley Parrish
Carol Nudo
ANNIVERSARIES
Joe & Jackie Booth
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.