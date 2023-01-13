Birthdays and Anniversaries: January 14th, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Randy Shores

Roger Albers

Lori Carter Scesny

Susie Hatfield

Reagan Costigan

William Kill

Jayne Schmiedskamp

Toni Stuckman

Kahne Ehrhardt

Christina Harman

Mary McDonough

Elma Pennington

Steve Bigham

Kinsley Jones

Izzy Flynn

ANNIVERSARIES

Bruce & Julie Thomas

