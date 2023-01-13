Brown County board revives idea to bring lake to Buckhorn

BROWN COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Brown County leaders want to bring more recreation to the Buckhorn property, a 2500 acre plot of land primarily used for hunting and hiking.

Vice chairman Mike Yingling said the idea to put a lake there was revived at their January board meeting. Yingling said two years ago, it was discussed as a possibility, however the Illinois Dept. of Natural Resources denied moving forward with it due to cost.

However, Yingling said newly appointed board member Bob Willis wants to give it another try.

“It would be an economic benefit to the county,” Yingling said. “It would bring a lot more recreation. I’m sure there would be more people coming there to fish. And, it would be the biggest lake in the area.”

Yingling said they plan to discuss the proposal again at their February meeting.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.