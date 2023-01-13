Dream Builder Program returns after brief hiatus

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT MADISON (WGEM) - The Fort Madison Partners are announcing the return of the Dream Builder Program.

The program is a business training course.

The course is a hybrid online/in-person program that will cost participants $120.

It was put on pause in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The Dream Builder Program is possible because of a partnership between the Fort Madison Partners and Americas Small Business Development Center.

Executive director for the Fort Madison Partners Tim Gobble, hopes residents will take advantage of the course because he said building entrepreneurs builds a better community.

“The biggest way to grow any community is through the, what I’m gonna call, the mom and pops, the smaller organizations,” said Gobble. “You’re not gonna land the big industries, but when you have the smaller entrepreneurs that wanna invest, not only in themselves, but maybe five or six employees. Being able to grow five or six of those actually does grow your community quicker than any industry does.”

Gobble said the application deadline is Friday, Jan. 13, but is willing to accept applications until Jan. 25.

You can stop by the Fort Madison Partner’s building at 614 7th St. to pick up an application and additional information.

