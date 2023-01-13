Feeling Like Three Months this Weekend

Even though Friday will feel like January, temps will feel more like March by Monday.
By Logan Williams
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:20 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Throughout this three-day weekend for some, temperatures will rapidly change from January to March like standards.

Friday will begin the stretch feeling like January. High temperatures will only climb into the low to mid 30′s with morning cloud cover slowly clearing from West to East in the afternoon and evening hours. Overnight will be seasonable chilly, with temps down around 20 degrees and mostly clear skies.

Saturday will start off quite chilly but will climb into the low 40′s with the help of some sunshine and light Southerly winds. The low 40′s are average temperatures for mid-February.

By Sunday, more cloud cover rolls in with temperatures continuing to climb to bear 50 degrees with highs approaching 60 on Monday with scattered showers. That means that Sunday and Monday will feel more like March than mid-January.

After the warmup, temperatures look to moderate with more precipitation chances by mid to late next week.

