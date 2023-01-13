LIVE: Gov. Kim Reynolds to be sworn-in during 2023 Reynolds-Gregg inauguration

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference about an update on the state's response...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference about an update on the state's response to the new coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, right, looks on.
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DES MOINES (WGEM) - Gov. Kim Reynolds is to be formally sworn-in during the 2023 Reynolds-Gregg Inauguration at the Community Choice Convention Center on Friday at 9 a.m.

The swearing-in ceremony will be followed by additional inaugural events.

Other events on Friday include open houses at Terrace Hill and the Iowa State Capitol, which includes the Celebration of Giving honoring the charities benefiting from the inaugural funds.

