LIVE: Gov. Kim Reynolds to be sworn-in during 2023 Reynolds-Gregg inauguration

DES MOINES (WGEM) - Gov. Kim Reynolds is to be formally sworn-in during the 2023 Reynolds-Gregg Inauguration at the Community Choice Convention Center on Friday at 9 a.m.

The swearing-in ceremony will be followed by additional inaugural events.

Other events on Friday include open houses at Terrace Hill and the Iowa State Capitol, which includes the Celebration of Giving honoring the charities benefiting from the inaugural funds.

