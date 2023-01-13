Loyd’s Gifts & Collectibles in Monroe City to move

MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - Loyd’s Gifts & Collectibles announced on Friday that their Monroe City, Missouri, location will be moving.

Owner Doug Tenhouse said this move is to help strengthen the store.

“Loyd’s really enjoys being a part of the Monroe City community,” Tenhouse said. “As a relatively new small business, we must continue to evaluate performance at both our Quincy and Monroe City locations. After careful consideration, we have made the decision to move locations in Monroe City to maintain a presence in the community while strengthening the shop’s position to continue providing updated inventory and keeping our patrons in all our markets happy.”

The new store will be located in the Applebee Tree Flowers & Gifts at 100 North Main Street.

Hours at the new location will be adjusted to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Loyd’s in Monroe City will be closed Jan. 13 and Jan. 14 to prepare for the move.

The new location will be open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

