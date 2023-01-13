Loyd’s Gifts & Collectibles in Monroe City to move

Loyd’s Gifts and Collectibles opens in Monroe City
Loyd’s Gifts and Collectibles opens in Monroe City(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - Loyd’s Gifts & Collectibles announced on Friday that their Monroe City, Missouri, location will be moving.

Owner Doug Tenhouse said this move is to help strengthen the store.

“Loyd’s really enjoys being a part of the Monroe City community,” Tenhouse said. “As a relatively new small business, we must continue to evaluate performance at both our Quincy and Monroe City locations. After careful consideration, we have made the decision to move locations in Monroe City to maintain a presence in the community while strengthening the shop’s position to continue providing updated inventory and keeping our patrons in all our markets happy.”

The new store will be located in the Applebee Tree Flowers & Gifts at 100 North Main Street.

Hours at the new location will be adjusted to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Loyd’s in Monroe City will be closed Jan. 13 and Jan. 14 to prepare for the move.

The new location will be open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old Chompz location at 12th and Jefferson.
LaGondola opens at new location
FILE - In this June 21, 2018 file photo, the sun rises over the Gateway Arch and its new...
Gateway Arch’s fee-free days of 2023
State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, speaks on the House floor Tuesday in favor of a bill...
Illinois bill guaranteeing workers five days of paid leave will head to governor
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Gov. Pritzker at the Illinois Vets' Home in Quincy.
Gov. Pritzker celebrates construction milestone at Veterans Home in Quincy

Latest News

Sheriffs say they want no role in enforcing state’s assault weapon registry
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference about an update on the state's response...
WATCH: Gov. Reynolds sworn-in during 2023 Reynolds-Gregg inauguration
Local Communities prepare for recreational marijuana
Palmyra, Missouri prepares for recreational marijuana sales
Dream Builder Program returns after brief hiatus
Dream Builder Program returns after brief hiatus