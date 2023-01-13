Missouri deer hunting regulation changes due to abundance of deer

MARION COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Regulation changes are on the horizon for the 2023-2024 deer hunting season by the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Some of these changes include a new firearms early antlerless portion, chronic wasting disease portion, as well as an increase to antlerless permit numbers.

MDC Central Northeast regional media specialist Maddie Est said that these changes are due to the abundance of deer in Missouri.

She said that the amount of deer in Missouri have become more of a nuisance, so making changes to the 23-24 season was necessary.

Est said these new regulations will not only benefit hunters, but also drivers and farmers.

“These changes will hopefully help mitigate by lowering that deer population,” Est said. “We’re hoping to lower the amount of accidents that are occurring and then on the agriculture side for farmers, lower deer populations means that there will be fewer deer, potentially that are coming in and kind of messing with their crops.”

Est said that they are encouraging hunters to check their website to make sure the county they are hunting in is implementing these new changes.

