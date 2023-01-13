New ‘Princess and the Frog’ restaurant coming to Disneyland

A new “Princess and the Frog” restaurant is coming to Disneyland Park in California later this year. (Source: Disneyland Resort/Artist Concept)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNN) - A new “The Princess and the Frog” restaurant is coming to California’s Disneyland Park later this year.

Tiana’s Palace will be the newest restaurant on Orleans Street. It will reportedly feature peach-colored walls and fancy green wrought-iron balconies.

The restaurant will be a quick-service style eatery offering authentic New Orleans flavors with the pizzazz and flair of the restaurant from the film.

Disney said the restaurant opening will be followed by a new attraction called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure scheduled to open in 2024.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old Chompz location at 12th and Jefferson.
LaGondola opens at new location
Local Communities prepare for recreational marijuana
Palmyra, Missouri prepares for recreational marijuana sales
State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, speaks on the House floor Tuesday in favor of a bill...
Illinois bill guaranteeing workers five days of paid leave will head to governor
FILE - In this June 21, 2018 file photo, the sun rises over the Gateway Arch and its new...
Gateway Arch’s fee-free days of 2023
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54

Latest News

Rich Polak New QND Head Baseball Coach (2023)
WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (January 13) Rich Polak Takes Over The reins Of The Quincy Notre Dame Baseball Program
FILE: Taji, a clouded leopard at the Denver Zoo, looks for his keeper, Kelsey Eggers, for a...
Police investigate after Dallas Zoo’s missing leopard is found
Police in New York state are praising the actions of a man who they say saved several people...
Man credited with saving 24 people in blizzard awarded with Super Bowl tickets
Drone video shows tornado damage in Selma, Alabama, after a tornado strike on Thursday.
Storms set off search for survivors, salvageable belongings
Passers-by walk near the 20-foot-high bronze sculpture "The Embrace," a memorial to Dr. Martin...
MLK weekend to feature tributes, commitments to racial equity