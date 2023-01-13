Palmyra, Missouri, prepares for recreational marijuana sales

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - Recreational marijuana sales are set to begin in Missouri as early as next month, something local communities are getting ready for.

Officers at the Palmyra Police Department said they are working to get their officers prepared to recognize the signs of people driving under the influence of marijuana once it becomes available to the wider public in February.

Chief Eddie Bogue said he’s expecting an increase in impaired drivers and traffic crashes.

He said he is working to get his officers trained to identify when people are driving under the influence to help their officers combat it.

“For several years they’ve had several trainings, especially with highway patrol, they call them D.R.E’s which are called Drug Recognition Experts so we are trying as police we are trying to train ourselves up to be able to recognize what drugs that are being used that are making people impaired while they are driving motor vehicles,” Bogue said.

Bogue said they are hoping to get their officers into that drug recognition training within the year.

Bogue said he’s also expecting an increase in traffic as Illinois residents drive to Missouri to take advantage of the state’s lower marijuana tax.

For now he said they are waiting and seeing to see how much it’ll increase traffic and how they’ll respond.

Palmyra city leaders said they are also making preparations.

Mayor Rusty Adrian said they already have a medical marijuana ordinance on the books which they are looking to incorporate recreational marijuana into.

He said the previous ordinance included restrictions on where you can and cannot sell marijuana and where it can be picked up.

He said their attorney is looking it over along with their council committee to amend and add to the ordinance which can be a complicated process.

“We think we know where we can have these dispensaries put in and I think it’s an industrial site possibly, but we’re trying to clarify a lot of that,” Adrian said. “A lot of it is not, we don’t have the right answer yet and that’s where our attorney is looking into, on the right location, on what we need to set up as a city.”

He said they have had one person asking if they can open up a dispensary in Palmyra in an apartment building. He said they are looking into it to determine if it can be there legally as it needs to be a commercial zoned area and it’s unsure if it falls under that.

He said their attorney is reaching out to the state government to get clearer answers. Adrian hopes to have the ordinances updated by February.

