Parks and Rec. fund started ahead of memorial playground completion

WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - More additions are coming to Laura Pasley Memorial Playground at Monument Park in Winchester, Illinois.

The playground fund was started by R.J. Pasley in lieu of flowers for the passing of his daughter Laura Pasley in 2020. The idea was to add a playground to Monument Park for preschool-aged children, the age group Laura Pasley taught.

With the help of community donors and the city, the playground has funding for it’s final phase to install monkey bars and bongo drums.

He said he plans to install the two pieces of equipment in the spring.

At the request of R.J. Pasley at the last city council meeting, the city agreed to start a Parks and Recreation fund to add more to Monument Park.

“There are a lot of things you can dream about,” Pasley said. “The playground was a dream at one point. And, it became a reality pretty quickly with the community’s support.”

Pasley said some additions he had in mind was a pickleball court, walking trail, splash pad and junior-sized basketball court.

