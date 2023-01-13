QND announces new head baseball coach
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Notre Dame announced Friday during an 8 a.m. news conference that Rich Polak has been selected as the new head baseball coach of the Raiders.
Polak is a University of Central Florida graduate who previously served as an assistant baseball coach at QND from 2012 to 2016.
The former IHSA all-state baseball player currently serves as president of Complete Game Baseball and Training Academy.
