QND announces new head baseball coach

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Notre Dame announced Friday during an 8 a.m. news conference that Rich Polak has been selected as the new head baseball coach of the Raiders.

Polak is a University of Central Florida graduate who previously served as an assistant baseball coach at QND from 2012 to 2016.

The former IHSA all-state baseball player currently serves as president of Complete Game Baseball and Training Academy.

