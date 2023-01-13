Quincy High Golf Standout Saya Geisendorfer Signs With Grinnell College In The Hawkeye State

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was an exciting day on the Quincy High School campus as golf standout Saya Geisendorfer, one of the top prep golfers in the state of Illinois, signed with Grinnell College in Iowa. Saya will now focus in on competing in the NCAA Division III ranks in the years ahead as she represents GC on the Midwest Conference fairways.

Geisendorfer, who signed with Grinnell just after 2:00 p.m. earlier today, plans to major in Biology in the college ranks. She has plans of becoming a Physician in the years ahead as well. After her memorable and heartfelt signing ceremony came to a close on the QHS campus, Saya offered a few thoughts on just why she selected Grinnell College.

