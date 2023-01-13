Quincy Vets’ Home construction site has topping out ceremony

QUINCY (WGEM) - Work at the Illinois Veterans’ Home in Quincy has temporarily changed most residents’ lives on campus.

You can often find veterans at the construction site of the new facility, watching the new structure go up.

”It’s...it’s pretty special,” Structural Steel Superintendent Shane Cross said. “I take a lot of pride in it, that were giving back to the older veterans than I am and that there’s somewhere for them to go.”

Cross is just one of more than 150 laborers who are working on the new facility at the Illinois Veterans Home.

To Cross, this build is a little more special than the rest.

“I was in the Navy on the USS Enterprise from 1993 to 1997,″ Cross said.

Cross said he doesn’t look at this job as simply building another facility. He enjoys taking time to meet and learn from those residents who served their country.

“There are areas upon the job site that they get to come out and actually sit and watch the construction and then as we are walking past them they get to ask questions and we’d a lot of times take the time to communicate with them and answer their questions,” Cross said.

George Herendeen is one of those veterans who is often found inspecting the progress on the build.

“I hope to be in the next one, cause they have a blind and visually impaired unit that’s supposed to be in it, so I hope to be in there,” Herendeen said.

For many veterans, the renovations and remodeling means a new safe home, but for others, it’s a way to continue to give back.

Herendeen said that they were for each other, they were there for their county, so as long as they are happy, he will be happy.

“I’m more concerned about my brothers and sister veterans, that’s my job,” Herendeen said.

Work on the independent living center is set to be completed before the end of the year.

The project comes in the wake of a 2015 outbreak of legionella at the home, that killed 14 residents and sickened at least 67 others.

